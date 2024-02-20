Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $52,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $168.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

