Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $60,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

