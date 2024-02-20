Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $63,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1,570.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 560.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

