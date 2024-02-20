Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in DexCom were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

