Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 188 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

XEL stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

