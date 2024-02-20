Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 282 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Target were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.2 %

Target Dividend Announcement

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.