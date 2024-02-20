Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $655.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $664.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

