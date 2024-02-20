Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $261.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.87 and its 200 day moving average is $215.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.