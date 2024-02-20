Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.66.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

