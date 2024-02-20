Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,875 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 74.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

AMD stock opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a PE ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

