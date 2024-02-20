Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,819 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,136,000 after acquiring an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,790,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DT opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,344,420 shares of company stock valued at $754,732,682. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.