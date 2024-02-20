Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Prologis were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

