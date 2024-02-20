Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $226.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.57.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

