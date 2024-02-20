Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.