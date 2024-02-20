Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

