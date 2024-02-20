Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 5.2 %

MCHX stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

