Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Masimo by 202.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Masimo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.