Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Masonite International stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

