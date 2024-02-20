Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Meiji Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Meiji Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.