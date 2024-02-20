Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.13.

Several analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

