Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Up 0.8%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 256,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 346,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,567.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

