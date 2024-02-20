MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.12. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -368.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MFA Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 359,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

