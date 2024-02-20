MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.61 and last traded at $56.98. 35,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 45,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.
