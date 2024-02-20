Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.93. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

