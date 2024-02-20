Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $312,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

