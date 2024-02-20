Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.47 and last traded at $67.47. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

Moncler Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

