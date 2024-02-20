Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading Up 0.7%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 23,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 54,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.