Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) versus Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Critical Contrast

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) and Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Morphic and Acrivon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Acrivon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Morphic presently has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.57%. Acrivon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 496.45%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Morphic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.7% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Morphic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Morphic and Acrivon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic N/A -24.37% -23.58% Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -32.39% -30.23%

Volatility and Risk

Morphic has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morphic and Acrivon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $70.81 million 26.47 -$59.04 million ($3.19) -11.81 Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.17 million ($2.67) -1.48

Acrivon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acrivon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company's products in pipeline include Next Gen a4ß7 Inhibitors for additional potential GI indications, such as EGIDs, pouchitis, etc.; avß8 for the treatment of Myelofibrosis and solid tumor; and fibronectin integrin for pulmonary hypertensive. In addition, it has a license agreement with Janssen to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics; collaboration agreement with Schrödinger for integrin targets; and license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation pathways, such as WEE1, a protein kinase and PKMYT1, a protein serine/threonine kinase. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

