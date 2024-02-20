Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODG stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

