Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 76.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 198,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

