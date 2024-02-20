Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,262 shares of company stock worth $4,931,785. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.