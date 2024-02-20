Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 646.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 491.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after purchasing an additional 746,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

