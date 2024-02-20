Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.