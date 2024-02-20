Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

