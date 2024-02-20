Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Graham by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GHC opened at $728.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $749.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

