Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

AMKR stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

