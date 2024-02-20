Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

