Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,886,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Knife River Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of KNF stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KNF has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.
Knife River Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
