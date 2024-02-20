Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,886,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

