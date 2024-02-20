Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

APLS opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

