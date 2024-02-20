Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENV opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

