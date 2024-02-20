Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

