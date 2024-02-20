Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

