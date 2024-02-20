Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 24,346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

