Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.