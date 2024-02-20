Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pentair by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 56,262 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,763,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.