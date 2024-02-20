Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,535 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after buying an additional 229,374 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $318.25 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $321.45. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.36.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.