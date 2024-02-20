Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $251.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

