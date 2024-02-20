NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.