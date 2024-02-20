Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 93,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 66,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $476.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

