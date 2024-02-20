Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

